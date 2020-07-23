Grampsas found guilty in the 2018 death of a Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — Anthony Grampsas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder involving home invasion in the December 2018 death of a Bloomington man.
A McLean County jury reached the verdict after about eight hours of deliberations that began Wednesday afternoon.
Grampsas, 20, of Decatur was accused of being involved with and causing the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover, who was shot and killed Dec. 5, 2018, in his home on West Jefferson Street.
The jury never saw evidence that indicated Grampsas entered Dover’s home and pulled the trigger, but Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said he was “charged as an accessory.”
The defendant’s charges were made under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
Grampsas was also found guilty of home invasion, but was found not guilty of robbery and of a charge of murder related to robbery.
Wagoner argued Grampsas was legally responsible for the people who entered the house and shot Dover.
Grampsas is one of three Decatur men who police believed were involved with Dover’s death. His co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, also faces murder charges under legal accountability laws.
A third person police have said was involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.
During closing arguments, defense attorney Steve Skelton said prosecutors were asking the jury to jump to conclusions and speculate because no evidence was presented that proved Grampsas was with Bruce and Hairston on Jefferson Street.
Throughout the trial, prosecutors made the case that Grampsas drove the other men to Dover’s home so they could rob the victim of his cannabis.
Doni Jo Tornowski, the mother of Grampsas’ friend, testified Tuesday that she heard her son come home before 4:45 a.m. the morning of the shooting and, then some time afterward, heard her son speaking with Grampsas.
Skelton argued that the mother's testimony indicated Grampsas was not with them and the surveillance video footage that tracked their vehicle did not show who was in the car or who was driving.
In her closing arguments, Wagoner said even if the defendant had stayed with his friend, he must have provided the car keys to Bruce and Hairston so they could commit home invasion, therefore facilitating the commission of home invasion.
She suggested Grampsas would still be guilty under those circumstances.
