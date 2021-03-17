Gun charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON – Gun charges are pending for a Bloomington man.
Antoine Smith, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of the Illinois FOID Card Act.
He was pulled over Monday on Veterans Parkway after Bloomington police noticed a car “driving erratically,” prosecutors said, and police found a loaded .40 caliber pistol on the floor in the front of the car.
Smith was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for April 2.