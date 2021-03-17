 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gun charges filed against Bloomington man
0 comments
top story

Gun charges filed against Bloomington man

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Gun charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Antoine Smith, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of the Illinois FOID Card Act.

Antoine Smith

Smith

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was pulled over Monday on Veterans Parkway after Bloomington police noticed a car “driving erratically,” prosecutors said, and police found a loaded .40 caliber pistol on the floor in the front of the car.

Smith was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 2.

Exploring restored wetland, prairie at The Grove

The 85 acres of restored prairie and wetlands at The Grove park in southeast Bloomington is not your typical park.

1 of 8
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News