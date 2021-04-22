 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gun charges filed in McLean County court against Oklahoma man
0 comments
top story

Gun charges filed in McLean County court against Oklahoma man

{{featured_button_text}}
Jesse Chamberlain

Jesse Chamberlain, 29, of Oklahoma, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — An Oklahoma man is in McLean County court on gun charges.

Jesse Chamberlain, 29, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Bloomington police were dispatched Tuesday to a call from a woman who reported that Chamberlain had punched her in the face.

Police located a loaded .380-caliber pistol and a gun magazine in his car, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomington murder suspect still at large, police say

Chamberlain was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 14.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Reditus Laboratories CEO talks about upcoming test

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News