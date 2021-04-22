Gun charges filed in McLean County court against Oklahoma man

BLOOMINGTON — An Oklahoma man is in McLean County court on gun charges.

Jesse Chamberlain, 29, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Bloomington police were dispatched Tuesday to a call from a woman who reported that Chamberlain had punched her in the face.

Police located a loaded .380-caliber pistol and a gun magazine in his car, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chamberlain was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.