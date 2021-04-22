Gun charges filed in McLean County court against Oklahoma man

BLOOMINGTON — An Oklahoma man is in McLean County court on gun charges.
Jesse Chamberlain, 29, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Bloomington police were dispatched Tuesday to a call from a woman who reported that Chamberlain had punched her in the face.
Police located a loaded .380-caliber pistol and a gun magazine in his car, prosecutors said.
Chamberlain was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the woman.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 14.