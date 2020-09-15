Gunshots reported near Illinois State University

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Police are investigating reports of gunfire near the Illinois State University.

Normal police at about 9:30 p.m. Monday responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, where a single shell casing was later found. No injuries or damage to property was reported.

A witness told police a white vehicle was seen leaving the scene, but no other suspect information was available.

In a crime advisory released to the campus community, ISU police said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9535. To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 888-1111.

