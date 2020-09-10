 Skip to main content
Harrison to be sentenced as an adult in 2018 Bloomington murders
BLOOMINGTON — Christopher Harrison, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the April 2018 shooting deaths of two Bloomington men, will be sentenced as an adult on Nov. 5, following a ruling by a McLean County judge on Thursday.

A McLean County jury in June found Harrison guilty of the second-degree murders of Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart Jr., 19, in June. Only 17 at the time, he was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury exonerated him on that offense, and instead, found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Because of that, the case was automatically transferred to juvenile court, where he would only be sentenced up to his 21st birthday. As an adult, he could spend up to 40 years in the Department of Corrections.

“He was barely a minor,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve in McLean County Court on Thursday. “When this incident happened, he was only 36 days away from being 18 years old.”

Horve also said the defendant’s history was one of the factors in determining whether the sentence should fall under juvenile or adult status.

“We have social media videos from two years (earlier) where he is flashing guns and drugs,” he said. “He has a history with drugs, money and guns,” he said. “He was about the drugs and guns lifestyle. This was an execution.”

Evidence from the crime scene indicated the victims went to Harrison’s apartment armed with a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and stole a gun, a backpack, money, a hat and drugs. Harrison, who was with his family and his girlfriend’s 6-month-old daughter, chased Gardner and Hart with an AR-15 and shot at least 28 times.

Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight. Prosecutors said injuries to Gardner’s heart and Hart’s brain caused their deaths.

They were found near the bottom of a staircase on the ground floor just inside the Lancaster Heights apartment building. Harrison lived on the second floor of the building.

Harrison’s defense attorney, Kevin Sanborn, argued on Thursday that Harrison wasn’t looking for trouble on April 25, 2018.

“There were no threats of violence, unlike the so-called victims in this robbery who plotted to rob him,” Sanborn said. “It was the actions of Gardner and Hart that started this whole thing.”

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt told Judge Casey Costigan that Harrison was to blame for the killings.

“He was not convicted of homicide by self-defense,” he said. “They were not shot in a bedroom They were not shot in a living room. They were run down and shot in a hallway.”

Costigan said that the state met all of the requirements for having Harrison sentenced as an adult.

“He was 17 years, 10 months and 24 days at the time of this and that weighs heavily in favor of the state,” he said.

Also his social media history meant more than his lack of criminal history.

“There is a history of drugs, money and guns on social media,” he said.

Harrison’s mother, Nora, testified on her son’s behalf, saying that Christopher struggled when she and his father divorced when Christopher was about 7 years old.

“He wasn’t that happy anymore,” she said. “There is a saying about how your life changes when your childhood ends. For Christopher, that was his moment.”

She described him as a protector of the family, and someone who “always sees the best in other people.”

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

