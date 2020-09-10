Harrison to be sentenced as an adult in 2018 Bloomington murders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Christopher Harrison, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the April 2018 shooting deaths of two Bloomington men, will be sentenced as an adult on Nov. 5, following a ruling by a McLean County judge on Thursday.

A McLean County jury in June found Harrison guilty of the second-degree murders of Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart Jr., 19, in June. Only 17 at the time, he was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury exonerated him on that offense, and instead, found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Because of that, the case was automatically transferred to juvenile court, where he would only be sentenced up to his 21st birthday. As an adult, he could spend up to 40 years in the Department of Corrections.

“He was barely a minor,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve in McLean County Court on Thursday. “When this incident happened, he was only 36 days away from being 18 years old.”

Horve also said the defendant’s history was one of the factors in determining whether the sentence should fall under juvenile or adult status.