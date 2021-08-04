 Skip to main content
Have you seen him? Macon County authorities ask for help

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person who authorities said is involved in a theft.

The department released a surveillance camera image on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 217-424-1345. 

