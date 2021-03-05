 Skip to main content
Have you seen him? Macon County deputies asking for help
Have you seen him? Macon County deputies asking for help

  • Updated
The Macon County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of a man "concerning a theft" and are asking for information.

The department said anyone with information asked to call authorities at (217) 424-1337

"Remember you don't have to give your name. Thanks again for your assistance," the department said. 

