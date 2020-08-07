You are the owner of this article.
Have you seen him? Normal police say they're looking for fraud suspect
NORMAL — Normal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation.

A photo of a white man wearing a flap cap hat, white T-shirt, shorts and black Crocs, along with a photo of a black sedan car, were posted to the department’s Facebook page Friday morning.

Anyone with information related to this credit card fraud or this suspect is asked to contact Detective Darren Wolters at 309-433-3415 or dwolters@normal.org.

Further details about the case were not available Friday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

