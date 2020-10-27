 Skip to main content
Have you seen them? Bloomington police say $10,000 lost to shoplifters
Have you seen them? Bloomington police say $10,000 lost to shoplifters

The Bloomington Police Department is investigating shoplifting involving five suspects, authorities said. 

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has released a photo showing five women who authorities say were involved in "organized shoplifting incidents."

The thefts took place in a variety of businesses, with losses totaling $10,000, police said. 

The women are 18-25 and some are thought to be from the Champaign County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 309-434-2379.

