Have you seen them? Bloomington police say $10,000 lost to shoplifters

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has released a photo showing five women who authorities say were involved in "organized shoplifting incidents."

The thefts took place in a variety of businesses, with losses totaling $10,000, police said.

The women are 18-25 and some are thought to be from the Champaign County area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 309-434-2379.

😈 From the Pantagraph archives: Halloween through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0