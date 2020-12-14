 Skip to main content
Have you seen them? Bloomington police seek 3 retail theft suspects
Have you seen them? Bloomington police seek 3 retail theft suspects

BLOOMINGTON — Three women are wanted in two retail theft investigations in Bloomington, police said.

Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the three women who are suspected of being involved in shoplifting incidents on Dec. 7 and 8. The business, which was not identified by police, has losses that exceeded $3,700.

The three suspects are described as Black women in their 20s. Two may be from Champaign County and the third may be from Peoria County, according to a Facebook post from Bloomington police.

Their photos were included in the post.

Anyone with information related to these suspects is asked to contact Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

