Have you seen them? Normal police say they're looking for theft suspects
Have you seen them? Normal police say they're looking for theft suspects

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for help identifying people who they say are suspects in a retail theft investigation. The theft was at Von Maur, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (309) 454-9627 or email arippy@normal.org.

