Have you seen them? Normal police say they're looking for theft suspects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal police are asking for help identifying people who they say are suspects in a retail theft investigation. The theft was at Von Maur, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (309) 454-9627 or email arippy@normal.org.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0