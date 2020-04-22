Have you seen these 2 women? Normal police ask for help identifying theft suspects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Normal police are seeking help identifying two theft suspects.

Two women are suspects in a theft of found property at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive. Normal police did not provide descriptions for the suspects, but a photo was posted to the department Facebook page.

Both of the women in the photo are white and have dark blonde or light brown hair pulled into a bun on top of their heads. One woman is wearing a blue shirt with a black jacket. The other, who wears glasses, is wearing a pink T-shirt and white and blue leggings with a geometic pattern

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD Officer Jon Cleveland at 309-454-9535 or jcleveland@normal.org.

To remain anonymous, contact McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.