You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Have you seen these 2 women? Normal police ask for help identifying theft suspects
0 comments

Have you seen these 2 women? Normal police ask for help identifying theft suspects

{{featured_button_text}}
042320-blm-loc-1helpidentify
NORMAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORMAL — Normal police are seeking help identifying two theft suspects.

Two women are suspects in a theft of found property at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive. Normal police did not provide descriptions for the suspects, but a photo was posted to the department Facebook page.

Both of the women in the photo are white and have dark blonde or light brown hair pulled into a bun on top of their heads. One woman is wearing a blue shirt with a black jacket. The other, who wears glasses, is wearing a pink T-shirt and white and blue leggings with a geometic pattern

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD Officer Jon Cleveland at 309-454-9535 or jcleveland@normal.org.

To remain anonymous, contact McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News