Have you seen this person? Normal Police looking for suspect in car burglary, credit card fraud
NORMAL — Police in Normal are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud investigation.

Anyone with any information about the suspect should call Detective Jon Cleveland at 309-454-9614 or e-mail jcleveland@normal.org.

In a Facebook post, the suspect appears to be leaving a Walmart store. He is wearing a white face mask, tan cap, navy or black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeves, and navy or black pants with three white strips. At the time the photo was taken, the person was wearing slip-on sandals.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.


Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

