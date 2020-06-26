Here's what happened when 16 Bloomington-Normal looting suspects appeared in court Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen people who police accuse of various crimes related to the looting and unrest at Bloomington-Normal businesses were in court Friday. Out of 31 people charged with felonies, 15 were scheduled for preliminary hearings on Friday and set next court dates.

All pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Yazmine A. Evans, 21, of Normal was in custody court and formally charged with burglary, mob action and looting in connection to an incident on May 31 at Target in The Shoppes of College Hills in Normal.