Here's what happened when 16 Bloomington-Normal looting suspects appeared in court Friday
BLOOMINGTON — Sixteen people who police accuse of various crimes related to the looting and unrest at Bloomington-Normal businesses were in court Friday. Out of 31 people charged with felonies, 15 were scheduled for preliminary hearings on Friday and set next court dates.

All pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Yazmine A. Evans, 21, of Normal was in custody court and formally charged with burglary, mob action and looting in connection to an incident on May 31 at Target in The Shoppes of College Hills in Normal.

The following people, listed with their charges according to court documents, appeared Friday:

CHARGES RELATED TO TARGET LOOTING

  • Mary Bailey, 38, of Bloomington, with burglary, mob action and looting.
  • Travis Blake, 22, with burglary, looting and misdemeanor mob action.
  • Jordan Gilliam, 19, of LeRoy, with burglary, looting and four counts mob action.
  • Angel Hicks, 27, with burglary, looting and misdemeanor mob action.
  • Jessica Mills, 28, of Bloomington, with burglary, looting and mob action.
  • Ian Price, 19, with burglary, looting and mob action.
  • Cornelius Prince, 39, of Bloomington, with burglary, mob action, looting and aggravated battery of an officer.

CHARGES RELATED TO KOHL'S LOOTING

  • Charles Foster, 27, of Bloomington, with burglary, mob action and looting in connection to a break-in at Kohl’s in the Eastland Mall in Bloomington.
  • Stephanie Lancaster, 37, of Bloomington, with burglary, mob action and looting.
  • Joseph Matthews, 39, of Normal, with burglary, mob action and looting.
  • Micah Pacquette, 22, of Bloomington, with aggravated battery, burglary, looting, mob action and criminal damage to government-supported property (a police vehicle).
  • Deangelo Glass, 19, of Bloomington, with burglary, mob action and looting.

OTHER CASES

  • Andrew Menssen, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with a hate crime and two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of endangering the life/health of a child. His charges are in connection to a smoke-device released into a crowd of protesters outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center.
  • Marshall Blanchard, 21, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of failure to give information after a motor vehicle accident involving injury; four counts of aggravated battery; four counts of hate crime within 1,000 feet of a school; four counts of hate crime; one count of aggravated assault; and two misdemeanor counts of battery. His charges were brought after he allegedly drove a motorcycle into a protest rally, striking two people.
  • Donald Jackson, 23, of Normal, is charged with burglary, looting, misdemeanor mob action and two counts of misdemeanor resisting an officer in connection to a break-in at Read's Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive.

A warrant was issued Friday for 27-year-old Darrius Robinson of Normal for failure to appear at his scheduled hearing. He is charged with burglary, looting, mob action and obstructing an officer for his alleged involvement with a burglary at Read’s Sporting Goods on June 1.

The looting erupted in cities across the country in the days following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota. 

McLean County Jail mugshots

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

