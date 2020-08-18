Heyworth man accused of taking snowmobiles

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and theft charges are pending against a Heyworth man.
Jonathan S. Cline, 27, is charged with burglary and four counts of theft, accused of taking two snowmobiles from a person’s property.
He is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance for less than 15 grams of tramadol and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.
Cline was jailed in lieu of posting $4,535.
