Heyworth man accused of taking snowmobiles
Heyworth man accused of taking snowmobiles

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and theft charges are pending against a Heyworth man.

Jonathan S. Cline, 27, is charged with burglary and four counts of theft, accused of taking two snowmobiles from a person’s property.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance for less than 15 grams of tramadol and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.

Cline was jailed in lieu of posting $4,535.

