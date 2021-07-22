 Skip to main content
Home invasion, battery charges pending for Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of home invasion and aggravated battery.

James K. Mathis, 33, is charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery-strangulation, domestic battery, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property.

James K. Mathis

James K. Mathis

He’s accused of breaking into a Bloomington home and then striking and grabbing a person inside, knocking a tooth out.

Bloomington man charged with aggravated battery of a child

Mathis was ordered to be held at the McLean County jail pending a domestic violence risk assessment. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the Bloomington residence.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for July 28 and an arraignment is set for Aug. 13.

