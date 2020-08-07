Hudson man charged with cocaine delivery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Hudson man in McLean County.

Kenneth W. Reece, 37, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for three drug transactions each involving less than 1 gram of cocaine.

According to court documents those transactions occurred Feb. 19, Feb. 21 and May 12.

A warrant for his arrest was issued July 23 and he was taken into custody Thursday.

Reece was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

A booking photo was not immediately available Friday afternoon.