Identity theft used to buy vehicle at Bloomington Chevy dealer, police say
BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man faces six felonies including attempted identity theft at a local car dealership, according to court documents. 

Jason D.R. White, 40, is charged with two counts of attempted identity theft, one count of burglary, one count of attempted theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.

According to a probable cause statement read in court, the offenses involve trying to use false identification on a credit application in an attempt to purchase a vehicle at Leman’s Chevy City, 1602 Morrissey Drive in Bloomington.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

