Illinois attorney general has lawsuit challenging Pritzker’s stay-at-home coronavirus order moved to federal court

After losing an initial ruling in state court, the Illinois attorney general’s office Thursday moved to federal court a lawsuit challenging the validity of the state’s stay-at-home coronavirus order.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office stated in its court filing that it was moving the case from state court because it involves U.S. constitutional rights of free religion and due process.
The suit, brought by state Rep. Darren Bailey, was set for a hearing at 1 p.m. Friday before Clay County Judge Michael McHaney, who had said he would resolve the case then.
McHaney had previously ruled that Bailey was not bound by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order shutting down most businesses and churches and requiring people to stay at home with certain exceptions.
Bailey is now attempting to broaden that ruling to make the order invalid for all citizens statewide.
The attorney general’s office issued a release Thursday stating, “The law gives a defendant the right to remove a case to federal court when a plaintiff files a complaint in state court alleging a violation of rights that are enshrined (in) the U.S. Constitution, and we have done so in several other cases challenging the governor’s executive orders.”
Pritzker had blasted McHaney’s ruling, and called Bailey’s actions a political stunt that was endangering people’s health.
Last week McHaney had suggested the attorney general’s office was shopping for a different judge, in denying the state’s request to move the case to Sangamon County, Bailey’s attorney, Tom DeVore, said.
Bailey argues that the stay-at-home order is too restrictive and is unnecessarily jeopardizing people’s livelihoods.
In a statement, DeVore called the state’s move to federal court “disreputable” forum shopping, saying the attorney general and governor had “contrived” constitutional issues that he never raised in his suit. He said he trusted the federal court would send the case back to state court.
Bailey was removed from the General Assembly meeting Wednesday in Springfield for refusing to wear a mask.
