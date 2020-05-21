Illinois attorney general has lawsuit challenging Pritzker’s stay-at-home coronavirus order moved to federal court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After losing an initial ruling in state court, the Illinois attorney general’s office Thursday moved to federal court a lawsuit challenging the validity of the state’s stay-at-home coronavirus order.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office stated in its court filing that it was moving the case from state court because it involves U.S. constitutional rights of free religion and due process.

The suit, brought by state Rep. Darren Bailey, was set for a hearing at 1 p.m. Friday before Clay County Judge Michael McHaney, who had said he would resolve the case then.

McHaney had previously ruled that Bailey was not bound by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order shutting down most businesses and churches and requiring people to stay at home with certain exceptions.

Bailey is now attempting to broaden that ruling to make the order invalid for all citizens statewide.