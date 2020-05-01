Illinois bar exam postponed until September due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

The Illinois Supreme Court is postponing the state's bar exam until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

The exam, which new graduates must pass in order to begin practicing law in Illinois, was originally scheduled for late July. It will now be administered on Sept. 9 and 10, according to the release.

"This decision was made after careful consideration of the health and safety issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, " Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said. "The Court would like to thank the Board, the law school deans and other stakeholders for their helpful input."

Rules for administering the bar are also being relaxed so the exam can be given in “a manner that maintains the health and well-being of all applicants and others involved with the administration of the bar examination,” the release said.

California has also rescheduled its bar exam for September while law school students in other states anxiously await a decision from their local authorities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0