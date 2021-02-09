 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank

This booking photo taken Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, and provided by the Rockford, Ill., Police Department shows Nicholas August, 39, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff. August was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. (Rockford Police Department via AP)

 HOGP

ROCKFORD — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff.

Nicholas August, of Rockford, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. Under his plea agreement, 22 other counts he had faced, including armed robbery, were dismissed. August, 39, must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Police said August entered Heritage Credit Union in Rockford on Jan. 3, 2020, and threatened employees during the robbery with a pellet gun that resembled a real firearm. He then took a female employee hostage and ordered other employees out of the building, authorities said.

August sexually assaulted his hostage during the seven-hour standoff with police before he released her and surrendered.

August had a history of accusations of violence against women before the standoff, the Rockford Register Star reported. Seven women had sought at least 12 court orders of protection against August since 2002. Those orders described increasingly violent episodes, but most of the women never filed criminal complaints.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: February 9th

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County
Local Crime & Courts

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County

Terrell Gage was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday he was charged in McLean County court with four Class 1 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, four Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News