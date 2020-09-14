 Skip to main content
Illinois State University, Normal police investigating unrelated sexual assaults
NORMAL — Police are investigating reports of two unrelated sexual assaults in Normal, one on the Illinois State University campus. 

Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said Monday that university police had received a report on Sunday about sexual assault of a female student by an unknown male that was believed to have taken place overnight in Watterson Towers. 

Additionally, Woodruff said, Normal Police received a report of a separate sexual assault that occurred overnight in an apartment in the 200 block of West Willow Street.

"These incidents are unrelated and remain under investigation by the ISU Police Department and Normal Police Department," Woodruff said, adding that no further information would be released because the investigations are ongoing.

He encouraged students to become familiar with resources and prevention information available at bit.ly/ISU914.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

