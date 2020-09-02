Illinois State University student robbed in apartment; police say suspect had gun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Normal Police are searching for two men they say robbed an Illinois State University student Monday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., the Normal Police Department was called to the 400 block of West Locust Street after a student reported he was robbed in his apartment by two males while conducting a transaction for a pair of shoes. One of the suspects was alleged to have been armed with a handgun, police said. The suspects took cash and cell phones before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

A description of the suspects was not available Tuesday.

This case is still under investigation by the Normal Police Department. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535, or McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-888-1111.