in Bloomington-Normal, door-to-door solicitation suspended during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Warmer weather usually brings an increase in the number of door-to-door solicitors.

But since mid-April, Bloomington and Normal have suspended all solicitation and door-to-door sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes any prior permits acquired through the cities.

Police said there haven't been many calls about door-to-door solicitors, but remind the public that no one is required to open the door if someone rings the bell or knocks. And, you can always call the police if you feel threatened by unknown people approaching your door or calling your phone.