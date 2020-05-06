in Bloomington-Normal, door-to-door solicitation suspended during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Warmer weather usually brings an increase in the number of door-to-door solicitors.
But since mid-April, Bloomington and Normal have suspended all solicitation and door-to-door sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes any prior permits acquired through the cities.
Police said there haven't been many calls about door-to-door solicitors, but remind the public that no one is required to open the door if someone rings the bell or knocks. And, you can always call the police if you feel threatened by unknown people approaching your door or calling your phone.
Some solicitations also come via email. Regardless of the type of approach, "Don't let anyone pressure you into doing anything you don't feel comfortable doing," said John Fermon, spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department. "If you feel uncomfortable, you can always call the police."
If you don't want solicitors on your property, you can hang or post a sign declaring that, said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.
You also can hang signs with directions for delivery people to leave packages at the door, said Fermon. Especially during the ongoing pandemic, people can speak through a window or door to protect themselves and maintain social distancing.
People can ask solicitors to show a permit, which they are required to provide.
"Outside of the virus, it's probably good safety measures if they can have the conversation through the door, that's ideal," Bleichner said.
If you have concerns about potential solicitors in your area, call Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535 or Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888. For an emergency, call 911.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234.
