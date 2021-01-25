In court, new details emerge in Bloomington triple homicide

BLOOMINGTON — Initial details of what led up to the June 18, 2018, shooting death of three men emerged Monday in a McLean County court bench trial.
Sydney Mays Jr., 24, of Bloomington faces murder charges in the killings of Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33. He is also facing charges of attempted murder of Pena’s 4-year-old son, who was paralyzed from the incident at a Riley Drive apartment in Bloomington.
Mays, who faces up to natural life in prison, was accompanied by defense attorney Michael Clancy.
Circuit Judge Casey Costigan presided over the case.
In the trial’s opening statements, First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon referred to cell phone data and surveillance footage from a nearby camera. He indicated that there were two rounds of shots fired from two separate guns a few minutes apart.
He added that prior to the first shooting, Mays sent a text message to someone asking, “How fast can you scoop me up,” and four minutes later he told that person to park a couple buildings down from the Riley Drive apartment.
Rigdon accused Mays of firing 12 shots from a .40 caliber handgun around 2:35 p.m. and identified those to be the shots that killed Pena and Jackson and that paralyzed the child.
Rigdon noted that Perez was a downstairs neighbor who heard the shots and also saw water running down a window and into their apartment “from a bullet that struck a radiator or water line in the wall.”
“The testimony from his (Perez) wife, Maria Sanchez, will show that he went upstairs to check on the child at which point she heard another loud set of shots, went out to investigate and found him bleeding, dying and ultimately deceased at the bottom of the stairwell,” Rigdon said, adding that those six shots came from a .380 auto handgun.
Two minutes after that, Rigdon said, surveillance footage shows Mays running from the apartment building and getting into a white Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to the person he said Mays had texted.
“At that point, your honor, is where some of the digital information is not quite at the same assistance in helping determine exactly what occurred,” Rigdon said.
Clancy said since that is all the evidence provided in the case, it can’t prove Mays’ guilt.
“The statement of counsel that there are two calibers of weapons – that will be proven,” Clancy said. “They may even be able to prove where the shooter or shooters were at when the shots were fired. That may be proven, but they will not even come close to proving that Sydney Mays was the one who took those shots.”
Rigdon said the court will hear from friends of Mays, including the two people in the SUV, but he added that the court may hear “a lot of ‘I don’t remember’” and minimization of information.
Clancy said witnesses could have lied in the past and may minimize their statements, but “they’re not lying to protect him (Mays). They’re lying because they don’t want anything to do with this. They don’t want anything to do with the police. They don’t want anything to do with 311 Riley Drive,” because “that’s where people went to get their drugs,” he noted earlier.
The Bloomington Police Department crime scene unit is also expected to testify.
The state is asking for Mays to be found guilty of all 11 counts he is facing. Nine counts are for murder of the three individuals and two counts for attempted murder of the child.
Prosecutors have indicated that the trial will be concluded sometime this week or next.