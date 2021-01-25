In court, new details emerge in Bloomington triple homicide

Clancy said since that is all the evidence provided in the case, it can’t prove Mays’ guilt.

“The statement of counsel that there are two calibers of weapons – that will be proven,” Clancy said. “They may even be able to prove where the shooter or shooters were at when the shots were fired. That may be proven, but they will not even come close to proving that Sydney Mays was the one who took those shots.”

Rigdon said the court will hear from friends of Mays, including the two people in the SUV, but he added that the court may hear “a lot of ‘I don’t remember’” and minimization of information.

Clancy said witnesses could have lied in the past and may minimize their statements, but “they’re not lying to protect him (Mays). They’re lying because they don’t want anything to do with this. They don’t want anything to do with the police. They don’t want anything to do with 311 Riley Drive,” because “that’s where people went to get their drugs,” he noted earlier.

The Bloomington Police Department crime scene unit is also expected to testify.

The state is asking for Mays to be found guilty of all 11 counts he is facing. Nine counts are for murder of the three individuals and two counts for attempted murder of the child.