Indiana man accused of meth possession with intent to deliver in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana man faces two drug felonies in McLean County.
Kalin C. Griffin, 30, of South Bend, Ind., is charged with unlawful possession of 100-400 grams methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine in Normal on March 11, both Class X felonies.
You have free articles remaining.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $200,035.
Fabian R. Sims
Jessica L. Busick
Regina M. Evans
Isaiah J. Davis
Carl R. Herrman
Anthony D. Crose
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Terrell Moon
Brian Reyes
Chase Brown
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Casey Fisher
Shaquille Dorsey
Darius Brown
Denis Diaz
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Brock Scott
Devin Leigh Michel
Erin Joy Robertson
Davis William Hopkins
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.