Indiana man accused of meth possession with intent to deliver in McLean County
Indiana man accused of meth possession with intent to deliver in McLean County

Courts

BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana man faces two drug felonies in McLean County.

Kalin C. Griffin, 30, of South Bend, Ind., is charged with unlawful possession of 100-400 grams methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine in Normal on March 11, both Class X felonies.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $200,035.

Kalin Griffin

Griffin

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

