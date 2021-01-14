Indiana woman defrauded 2 Normal banks, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana woman is accused of defrauding two banks in Normal last January.

Latia K. Hinkle, 42, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of financial institution fraud, one count of identity theft and one count of theft.

A prosecutor said Hinkle, of Gary, Indiana, received a cash advance of $5,000 at one Commerce Bank location and requested a cash advance of $6,500 from another on Jan. 10, 2020.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Hinkle is accused of using a fake identification card and fake credit card at both banks. Normal police were called to investigate the second incident when a bank manager determined the person by the name Hinkle used was in Florida at the time.