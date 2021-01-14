 Skip to main content
Indiana woman defrauded 2 Normal banks, prosecutors say
Indiana woman defrauded 2 Normal banks, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana woman is accused of defrauding two banks in Normal last January.

Latia K. Hinkle, 42, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of financial institution fraud, one count of identity theft and one count of theft.

A prosecutor said Hinkle, of Gary, Indiana, received a cash advance of $5,000 at one Commerce Bank location and requested a cash advance of $6,500 from another on Jan. 10, 2020.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Hinkle is accused of using a fake identification card and fake credit card at both banks. Normal police were called to investigate the second incident when a bank manager determined the person by the name Hinkle used was in Florida at the time.

A warrant for Hinkle’s arrest was issued March 5 and she was taken into McLean County custody Wednesday. A prosecutor said she was picked up on the warrant in August but wasn’t transported to McLean County until this week.

Hinkle was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 19.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

