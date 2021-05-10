 Skip to main content
Inmate turned deodorant container into shank, McLean County prosecutors say
Inmate turned deodorant container into shank, McLean County prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man in McLean County jail custody is charged with possessing contraband in a penal institution.

Omarr Parks-Bullock, 18, had a broken plastic deodorant container that had been “hand-made” into a knife, prosecutors said.

Police searched his cell and found four other knife weapons, including a sharpened spork eating utensil.

He remains jailed and his bond was set at $100,000, 10% to apply.

Parks-Bullock has been jailed on pending attempted-murder charges related to a shooting at a Normal apartment in March that left one man injured.

An arraignment was set for May 28.

Omarr Parks-Bullock

Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them after the three had been arguing over the phone less than 20 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said in court.

Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. March 22 and found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
