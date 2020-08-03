ISU police recover car stolen from Bloomington repair shop

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after he was stopped by an Illinois State University police officer Sunday, police said.
According to the probable cause statement read in court Monday, a Normal resident dropped her vehicle at an auto repair shop in Bloomington and the next day it was reported missing.
ISU police told prosecutors that Travon D. Griffin, 18, was stopped after he was seen driving the vehicle on School Street without the headlights on.
The vehicle was returned to the registered owner after Griffin’s arrest and nothing was reported missing from inside, prosecutors said.
Griffin was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim or the auto shop.
An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.
A booking photo for Griffin was not immediately available Monday afternoon.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.