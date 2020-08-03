You are the owner of this article.
ISU police recover car stolen from Bloomington repair shop
ISU police recover car stolen from Bloomington repair shop

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after he was stopped by an Illinois State University police officer Sunday, police said. 

According to the probable cause statement read in court Monday, a Normal resident dropped her vehicle at an auto repair shop in Bloomington and the next day it was reported missing.

ISU police told prosecutors that Travon D. Griffin, 18, was stopped after he was seen driving the vehicle on School Street without the headlights on.

The vehicle was returned to the registered owner after Griffin’s arrest and nothing was reported missing from inside, prosecutors said.

Griffin was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have contact with the victim or the auto shop.

An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.

A booking photo for Griffin was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

