ISU police recover car stolen from Bloomington repair shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after he was stopped by an Illinois State University police officer Sunday, police said.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Monday, a Normal resident dropped her vehicle at an auto repair shop in Bloomington and the next day it was reported missing.

ISU police told prosecutors that Travon D. Griffin, 18, was stopped after he was seen driving the vehicle on School Street without the headlights on.

The vehicle was returned to the registered owner after Griffin’s arrest and nothing was reported missing from inside, prosecutors said.