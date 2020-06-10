Jackson testifies at her murder trial, recounts threats on night of fatal stabbing in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Leila Jackson took the stand Wednesday and told the jury at her murder trial she “absolutely” feared for her life before she fatally stabbed a man in July 2018.
Jackson, 23, is accused of killing Quantez Brown during a dispute outside her Bloomington home. She was the only witness to testify for the defense after the state rested Wednesday afternoon.
In recounting the night of the stabbing, Jackson said 24-year-old Brown came to her home uninvited on July 17, 2018, wanting to talk to her, but she told him to leave.
“He just kept asking me if we could have a conversation. … (Then) he started getting aggressive with me,” she said.
Brown swore at her, “started pointing his finger in my face in the shape of a gun,” and verbally threatened her while gritting his teeth, Jackson said.
“He grabbed me by my shirt,” she said. “I felt in fear for my life like he was gonna really do what he said he was gonna do.”
Since meeting her six months before he died, Brown threatened to physically harm her and threatened to have others physically harm her because she refused to have a relationship with him, Jackson said.
Jackson said Brown was so strong he pulled her up by the shirt. “I didn’t know what to do so I just reached on the side of me and I felt the knife and that’s when I stabbed him.”
Based on Jackson’s interviews with police, Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said the knife had been left out on the porch after someone used the grill.
Wagoner said the defendant never told the police Brown put his hands on her. Jackson said she struggled to answer the detectives’ questions because she was in shock and at times misunderstood their questions.
After the stabbing, Jackson said she went inside her house but then decided to go to her father’s house because “I felt like that was the safest place I could go.” She didn’t have a phone and feared Brown or his friends would come inside her house, she said.
Later she called 911 from her father’s house. When police asked her to come in for an interview, she asked to be picked up “because I was in fear for my life.”
Prosecutors are expected to make their closing arguments Thursday morning.
