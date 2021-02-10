Jailed 4 years awaiting trial, murder defendant is freed by Woodford County jury

"There would be no reason why he would kill his mom," Lovelace said. "... He loved his mother."

At trial, the case centered on two issues: How did Harriette Day die, and how did the fire start?

A prosecution pathologist did not pinpoint a cause of death, but said evidence could not exclude suffocation or strangulation, Lovelace said. According to the prosecution, James Day lit the house ablaze after his mother's death, using no accelerant but "common combustibles," Lovelace said.

However, defense experts found a stress crack in a natural-gas hose leading to the home's clothes dryer, which was running the night of the fire, Lovelace said. Gas leaking from the hose was ignited by the dryer's burner flame and the fire soon raced from the utility room and into the kitchen, Lovelace said.

Spotting the fire, Harriette Day roused her son, who had fallen asleep on the couch in the living room, Lovelace said. James Day started to lead his mother out of the burning home, but she hustled back to the kitchen to try to put out the fire with a small extinguisher, Lovelace said.

In the commotion, she fell to the floor, Lovelace said. Her son tried to help her out, but the heat of the fire intensified, driving him out of the house, Lovelace said.