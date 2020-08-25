John Butler pleads guilty in arena case; 34 charges dropped in plea deal

He received credit for one day served when he was taken into custody Sept. 25, 2017.

Jury selection had been underway in a trial for Butler earlier this month when proceedings were abruptly halted and the trial was continued until September. Attorneys declined to disclose the reason for the delay.

Read the statement from McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp:

Butler's plea comes about four years after the investigation in the arena by the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Revenue began and nearly three years after Butler’s indictment.

The arena management company entered into a 10-year contract with the city of Bloomington to manage the arena starting in 2006.

Five management officials were indicted in September 2017 on charges accusing them of stealing money the city was entitled to under the contract.