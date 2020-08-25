 Skip to main content
John Butler pleads guilty in arena case; 34 charges dropped in plea deal
John Y. Butler, right, talks with his attorney, Steven Beckett, during Butler's plea hearing Tuesday at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — John Y. Butler, president of Central Illinois Arena Management, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor theft charge and will pay $450,000 in restitution to the city of Bloomington and Illinois Department of Revenue.

BMI Concessions, LLC, the company Butler led from 2013 to 2016, also pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony of theft in excess of $10,000.

Butler, 60, initially faced more than 40 criminal charges, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena, then known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum. Some of those charges were prior to the plea deal. 

As part of a plea agreement with the McLean County State's Attorney's Office, Butler also was sentenced to 91 days in the McLean County Jail, which will be served as home confinement that begins Wednesday.

He received credit for one day served when he was taken into custody Sept. 25, 2017.

082620-blm-loc-3butler

Judge William Yoder speaks during John Y. Butler's plea hearing Tuesday at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington. Butler, 60, faces multiple criminal charges including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena formerly known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum, now Grossinger Motors Arena.

Jury selection had been underway in a trial for Butler earlier this month when proceedings were abruptly halted and the trial was continued until September. Attorneys declined to disclose the reason for the delay. 

Read the statement from McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp:

Download PDF McLean County State's Attorney Statement

Butler's plea comes about four years after the investigation in the arena by the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Revenue began and nearly three years after Butler’s indictment.

The arena management company entered into a 10-year contract with the city of Bloomington to manage the arena starting in 2006.

Five management officials were indicted in September 2017 on charges accusing them of stealing money the city was entitled to under the contract.

Multiple theft charges are pending against Bart Rogers, CIAM general manager. He is due back in court in October.

Charges against Kelly Klein, former assistant manager of finance for the arena, were dismissed in May 2019.

Jay Laesch, former finance director of BMI Concessions which was the food and beverage provider for the venue, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to money laundering and filing a fraudulent sales tax return. As part of his plea agreement, Laesch is expected to testify in Butler’s trial.

Paul Grazer, the former food and beverage director of the Coliseum, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to commit tax evasion. He is also expected to testify this month in accordance to his plea agreement.

This story will be updated. 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

