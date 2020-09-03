 Skip to main content
Joliet man charged as armed habitual criminal after I-55 traffic stop
Joliet man charged as armed habitual criminal after I-55 traffic stop

BLOOMINGTON — Weapons charges are pending against a Joliet man in McLean County.

Don D. Mayberry, 28, is charged with being an armed habitual criminal and with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by McLean County deputies on Interstate 55 in Normal.

Mayberry was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

