Judge Carla Barnes steps up to the bench 'with grace and gusto'

BLOOMINGTON — For those attending the swearing-in ceremony for Carla Barnes as an at-large circuit court judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit earlier this month, there was only one concern addressed about her future.
“The boring black robe may inhibit her sense of style,” Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer said while presiding over the Feb. 11 ceremony. “She is always sharp-dressed.”
“And sharp-tongued,” he added. “Carla said it how it was, and I appreciated it. She was confident in her abilities, but not cocky. These traits will serve her well on the bench.”
Barnes said her swearing-in ceremony was a “special day.”
“The moment was so much bigger than me,” she said. “Many people reached out to me to express their joy in being able to see the first Black judge to be appointed in our circuit. It was an emotional day for me and my family. I worked hard and enjoyed every moment in the public defender’s office. Leaving that office was hard to do; I put so much of myself into the office and our clients. I am proud and extremely humbled by the tremendous amount of support I am receiving from the community. This level of trust will never be taken lightly, and I will work hard every day to do the best for our circuit.”
Barnes was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Scott Drazewski. The long-term vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2022 general election.
“I plan on serving in this capacity for many years to come,” Barnes said. “I look forward to running in and winning the election for this position in 2022.”
Barnes has served as the McLean County chief public defender since 2014, when she became the first African American to hold that position and the first African American administrator in McLean County. She had started her time with the McLean County office as an assistant public defender in 2001.
Before that, Barnes served as an assistant state’s attorney in both Cook and McLean counties.
Her career success came after a disruptive childhood.
She was raised in public housing in Chicago Heights and did not have a relationship with her father. Her mother suffered a debilitating illness that required her to go to an assisted living facility when Barnes was only 11 years old. With no place to live, Carla secretly moved in with her sister, Sharon, in her dorm room at Illinois State University. Eventually, the two were able to move into an apartment. Sharon, then only 19, assumed the duties of parent and sister.
“She had to become both mother and father, and all of the while, maintain the relationship of big sister,” Barnes said. “(She) had to give up so much and though it wasn’t fair; she made the sacrifices and did her best.”
Barnes earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University and her law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago's John Marshall Law School.
Current Assistant Public Defender Marinna Metoyer met Barnes 20 years ago when they were both assistants in the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office.
“There are so many words I could use to describe Carla,” she said. “Friend, mentor, leader. Kind, compassionate, selfless, trustworthy, intelligent, brilliant, dedicated, generous, and the list goes on. But if I had to choose just one word to describe Carla, it would have to be integrity. I have had many opportunities to watch Carla do the right thing no matter the cost.”
Barnes was sworn in by retired 11th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Elizabeth Robb.
“You’ve been on my radar a long time as a potential judge and I’m just absolutely delighted and thrilled, and feel that the 11th Circuit is enriched by the selection of you as a circuit judge,” Robb said before swearing her in.
Fellheimer also had high praise for Barnes.
“No matter how many ceremonies I have presided over, I always get excited because the day a lawyer becomes a judge, it is the pinnacle of their career, and I am sure Carla feels that way, too,” he said.
Fourth District Appellate Judge James Knecht said judges are entrusted with matters of life and liberty, the welfare of children, property and disputes between citizens.
“I don’t think it’s a job, I think it is a calling,” he said. “We must bring to the bench those that can handle the responsibility and the power that comes from wearing the robe. The mantle of the robe is heavy and the judge must remain modest and humble. Justice Rita Garman and the Supreme Court of Illinois have done well in this selection. Of course she is well-qualified. She got picked for this job from among wonderful candidates.”
Knecht said Barnes understands what she is getting into.
“She will enter upon being a judge with grace and gusto, and she knows it is an honor and understands it is a duty,” he said. “She has encountered obstacles. She experienced a difficult early life. Because of that, she will use compassion and empathy to make decisions. She understands this community and the people of this community.”
Barnes will initially be assigned to a Livingston County criminal docket to avoid conflicts of interest from her time as public defender, and she will later return to McLean County.