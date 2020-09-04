Judge denies motion to dismiss Holzhauer lawsuit against Normal police

Williams was arrested Dec. 1 by Illinois State Police after he placed a bag containing money in a phone booth at a Pontiac gas station, according to criminal court documents. Holzhauer said in the lawsuit that the anonymous caller had said her money would be returned to her there.

Williams is next due in McLean County court on the criminal charge on Oct. 5.

Holzhauer, who said her money still has not been returned, alleges that a Normal police detective told her “it would be in her best interest to keep the complaint within the Normal Police Department” and not involve state police.

On April 15, lawyers for the town asked the civil complaint be dismissed because it, in part, failed to state a conspiracy claim and did not meet the legal description for “intentional” infliction of emotional distress.