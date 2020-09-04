Judge denies motion to dismiss Holzhauer lawsuit against Normal police

NORMAL — A federal lawsuit against the town of Normal, Police Chief Rick Bleichner and three members of the police department is moving forward after a judge denied a motion to dismiss it.
In the lawsuit filed in January, Lindsey Holzhauer alleges that the chief and detectives conspired to prevent her from reporting $12,000 stolen from her home. The lawsuit also claims taking the money amounted to an unreasonable seizure under the Fourth and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution and that the conduct of the officers caused severe emotional distress.
Holzhauer alleges in the suit that the theft took place Nov. 25, when first responders were called to her home for a medical emergency involving her husband, Dustin. He later died.
Lindsey Holzhauer later discovered the money was missing and reported it, indicating that she would be able to review camera footage in her home. After that, she said in the lawsuit, she began getting anonymous calls indicating the money would be returned and asking her to stop talking to police about an investigation, court documents said.
Brian Williams, an 18-year veteran of the Normal Police Department, is on administrative leave, and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony theft and two counts of official misconduct in connection with the incident.
Williams was arrested Dec. 1 by Illinois State Police after he placed a bag containing money in a phone booth at a Pontiac gas station, according to criminal court documents. Holzhauer said in the lawsuit that the anonymous caller had said her money would be returned to her there.
Williams is next due in McLean County court on the criminal charge on Oct. 5.
Holzhauer, who said her money still has not been returned, alleges that a Normal police detective told her “it would be in her best interest to keep the complaint within the Normal Police Department” and not involve state police.
On April 15, lawyers for the town asked the civil complaint be dismissed because it, in part, failed to state a conspiracy claim and did not meet the legal description for “intentional” infliction of emotional distress.
“There is nothing in the complaint that shows the defendants came to an understanding to violate Plaintiff’s rights,” argued Ellen Emery, an attorney for the town, in her motion to dismiss. “Rather, Plaintiff’s conspiracy allegations are conclusory only, and do not raise any inference of an agreement ‘meeting of the minds’ among defendants.”
In denying the motion to dismiss, Judge James Shadid of the U.S. District Court in Peoria said the plaintiff had met the requirements necessary to file a lawsuit, including sufficiently alleged a “meeting of the minds” between two or more defendants to violate the plaintiff’s constitutional rights.
“Plaintiff has met this standard,” Shadid wrote. “Defendants argue that Plaintiff’s conspiracy allegations are 'conclusory only, and do not raise any inference of an agreement among the defendants.' Plaintiff, however, is not required at this point in the pleading to make direct allegations of a conspiracy. Here, Plaintiff has sufficiently identified the parties, purpose, and approximate date of the agreement to form a conspiracy clear to put the Defendants on notice of the charges.”
Bleichner declined to comment on the lawsuit, because it is still pending.
Holzhauer’s lawyer, Louis J. Meyer of Peoria, said the case will now move forward.
"We are just happy with the ruling and are excited to start discovery and bring some resolution and closure to Ms. Holzhauer," he said.
A court date to continue the lawsuit will be set.
