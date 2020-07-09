You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Judge reverses ruling, orders destruction of some documents in Bloomington arena case
1 comment
top story

Judge reverses ruling, orders destruction of some documents in Bloomington arena case

{{featured_button_text}}
Former city arena managers charged

John Y. Butler, owner of Central Illinois Arena Management, appears in court in September 2017 on theft, fraud and other charges at the McLean County Law and Justice Center, Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Judge William Yoder reversed a ruling he made in December in the case against the president of Central Illinois Management who is accused of mishandling money while he managed the city-owned arena.

Prosecutors were ordered Thursday to delete or destroy digital copies of thousands of documents seized during the Illinois State Police execution of a search warrant during their investigation of John Y. Butler.

Butler faces more than 40 criminal charges, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of what then was U.S. Cellular Coliseum. The downtown venue, now under different management, was renamed Grossinger Motors Arena.

State police seized more than 60 boxes of business documents, including documents that did not fall within the scope of the warrant.

In January, Yoder ordered prosecutors to return the documents from outside the warrant, which cannot be used against Butler in trial, to the defendant.

The state prosecutors retained digital copies because, they argued, Butler’s co-defendants had not filed motions to suppress that evidence.

In arguing a motion to reconsider the earlier ruling, Butler’s attorney Steven Beckett said Thursday the state was legally obligated to return the defendant’s property that was wrongfully seized.

“The more I thought about this, I think I was wrong my last time through in not ordering the deletion or return or destruction of the electronic version of the documents that were outside the scope,” Yoder said.

He granted the defense’s motion to reconsider and said the state must file certification proving the documents are deleted.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said the state will make its best effort to delete the documents, though he noted they consist of more than 100,000 PDF files.

Butler’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 10 and is expected to last three weeks.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

 

+1 
John Y. Butler

Butler 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News