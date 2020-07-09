Judge reverses ruling, orders destruction of some documents in Bloomington arena case

BLOOMINGTON — Judge William Yoder reversed a ruling he made in December in the case against the president of Central Illinois Management who is accused of mishandling money while he managed the city-owned arena.
Prosecutors were ordered Thursday to delete or destroy digital copies of thousands of documents seized during the Illinois State Police execution of a search warrant during their investigation of John Y. Butler.
Butler faces more than 40 criminal charges, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of what then was U.S. Cellular Coliseum. The downtown venue, now under different management, was renamed Grossinger Motors Arena.
State police seized more than 60 boxes of business documents, including documents that did not fall within the scope of the warrant.
In January, Yoder ordered prosecutors to return the documents from outside the warrant, which cannot be used against Butler in trial, to the defendant.
The state prosecutors retained digital copies because, they argued, Butler’s co-defendants had not filed motions to suppress that evidence.
In arguing a motion to reconsider the earlier ruling, Butler’s attorney Steven Beckett said Thursday the state was legally obligated to return the defendant’s property that was wrongfully seized.
“The more I thought about this, I think I was wrong my last time through in not ordering the deletion or return or destruction of the electronic version of the documents that were outside the scope,” Yoder said.
He granted the defense’s motion to reconsider and said the state must file certification proving the documents are deleted.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said the state will make its best effort to delete the documents, though he noted they consist of more than 100,000 PDF files.
Butler’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 10 and is expected to last three weeks.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.