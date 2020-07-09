Judge reverses ruling, orders destruction of some documents in Bloomington arena case

In January, Yoder ordered prosecutors to return the documents from outside the warrant, which cannot be used against Butler in trial, to the defendant.

The state prosecutors retained digital copies because, they argued, Butler’s co-defendants had not filed motions to suppress that evidence.

In arguing a motion to reconsider the earlier ruling, Butler’s attorney Steven Beckett said Thursday the state was legally obligated to return the defendant’s property that was wrongfully seized.

“The more I thought about this, I think I was wrong my last time through in not ordering the deletion or return or destruction of the electronic version of the documents that were outside the scope,” Yoder said.

He granted the defense’s motion to reconsider and said the state must file certification proving the documents are deleted.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said the state will make its best effort to delete the documents, though he noted they consist of more than 100,000 PDF files.