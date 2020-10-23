Judge to decide whether Orchard Road murder suspects are tried separately

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge will decide in November whether to separate two murder defendants, accused in a 2019 shooting in Bloomington, when they go to trial.
Judge Casey Costigan heard arguments Friday afternoon from defense attorneys and prosecutors on a defense motion to sever the cases of defendants Amari McNabb, 21, and Exodus Hebert, 20.
McNabb and Hebert are both charged with murder and mob action in the death of Juan Nash, 25, who was shot April 2, 2019, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road at an outdoor party. McNabb is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Their co-defendant in this case, Scotty Allen, was tried separately in June after he asserted his right to a speedy trial. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action. Allen was sentenced in August to 50 years in prison.
McNabb’s attorney, Edward Johnson, filed the motion to separate the defendants. He said he believes conflicting defenses will be presented at trial, which would be a problem especially if one testifies and the other does not.
Hebert’s attorney, Mark Messman, agreed with Johnson’s motion and said the defenses were “subtly antagonistic” toward each other.
Referencing evidence presented during Allen’s trial, Messman said the defenses could point blame based on where each defendant was located when the shooting took place.
Support Local Journalism
Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick argued against the motion, saying the motion must include the specific antagonistic defense between the defendants and “the defense motion does not do that.”
Fredrick said the state did not know of any statements made by either defendant in their police interviews that suggested they were blaming each other.
“Nowhere in those transcripts, nowhere in those interviews does Mr. Hebert say to Mr. McNabb, ‘He did it. I’m innocent.’ Nowhere in those transcripts, nowhere in his interviews does Mr. McNabb say, ‘Mr. Hebert did it. I’m innocent,’” Fredrick said. “There is no antagonistic defense that they can identify because there isn’t one.”
Costigan said he will rule on the motion at the next hearing Nov. 12 and will allow for Johnson and Messman to supplement the motion with more specifics. The judge will also hear any pending motions in this case at the November hearing.
The case is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 7, but Johnson said he is likely to file a motion to postpone the proceedings.
In Friday’s hearing, Costigan granted the state’s motion to allow for the lead investigator, Sgt. Jared Bierbaum, to sit at the counsel table during trial, over objection from both defense attorneys.
A motion to sever the mob action charge from McNabb’s other charges was denied Friday as well.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Elishia M. Epps
Cynthia M. Dejaynes
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Courtney M. Kinard
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Christopher A. Johnson
Brandon Scott Missel
Eric R. Covington
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.