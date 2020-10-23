Judge to decide whether Orchard Road murder suspects are tried separately

McNabb’s attorney, Edward Johnson, filed the motion to separate the defendants. He said he believes conflicting defenses will be presented at trial, which would be a problem especially if one testifies and the other does not.

Hebert’s attorney, Mark Messman, agreed with Johnson’s motion and said the defenses were “subtly antagonistic” toward each other.

Referencing evidence presented during Allen’s trial, Messman said the defenses could point blame based on where each defendant was located when the shooting took place.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick argued against the motion, saying the motion must include the specific antagonistic defense between the defendants and “the defense motion does not do that.”

Fredrick said the state did not know of any statements made by either defendant in their police interviews that suggested they were blaming each other.

“Nowhere in those transcripts, nowhere in those interviews does Mr. Hebert say to Mr. McNabb, ‘He did it. I’m innocent.’ Nowhere in those transcripts, nowhere in his interviews does Mr. McNabb say, ‘Mr. Hebert did it. I’m innocent,’” Fredrick said. “There is no antagonistic defense that they can identify because there isn’t one.”