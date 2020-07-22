Jury deliberations begin in Decatur man's murder trial in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Jury deliberations began late Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for a Decatur man charged in the December 2018 shooting death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover.
Closing arguments concluded the trial Wednesday for 20-year-old Anthony Grampsas accused of first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery in the shooting inside Dover’s home on West Jefferson Street in Bloomington.
Defense attorney Steve Skelton said the state asked the jury to speculate “in a desperate attempt to get you to jump to conclusions,” after presenting no evidence of Grampsas being on Jefferson Street when the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m.
“The state says to you that my client planned and committed the offense. The question I pose to you is, what proves that. What proves that other than pure speculation?” he asked the jury during his closing arguments.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said the jury never heard evidence indicating Grampsas went into Dover’s home or pulled the trigger, because “he’s charged as an accessory.”
Grampsas faces murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
Wagoner argued Grampsas was legally responsible for the people who entered the house and shot Dover.
Grampsas is one of three Decatur men who police believed were involved with Dover’s death. His co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, also faces murder charges under legal accountability laws.
A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.
Wagoner said Grampsas drove his grandmother’s car to Dover’s home with Bruce and Hairson. Throughout the trial, the state presented video evidence showing the vehicle’s progression, tracked on various surveillance cameras in the area.
Doni Jo Tornowski, the mother of Grampsas’ friend, testified Tuesday that she heard her son come home before 4:45 a.m. the morning of the shooting and, then some time afterward, heard her son speaking with Grampsas.
Skelton said her testimony indicated the defendant was not with Bruce and Hairston at Dover’s house and the video evidence does not show who is in the vehicle at any point.
“Can anyone other than God and Superman determine how many people were in that vehicle (or who was driving)?” Skelton asked. “You absolutely cannot.”
The Bloomington Police Department was “drilling on a dry hole in terms of proof, in terms of evidence, in terms of tangible information,” in regards to Grampsas’ connection to this case, Skelton said.
Even if Grampsas stayed at his friend’s house, “Is providing your keys to somebody to commit a home invasion facilitating the commission of the home invasion?” Wagoner said, suggesting Grampsas would still be guilty in those circumstances.
