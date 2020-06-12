Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Harrison murder trial

Horve said anyone who watches Harrison’s Snapchat videos would know where he lived and where he kept his drugs, money and guns.

“He was proud of his drugs, money and guns. ...This is who the defendant wanted people to see him as,” Horve said Friday, replaying a video that showed Harrison holding an AR-15.

Evidence from the crime scene indicated the victims stole a gun, a backpack, money, a hat and drugs from Harrison on the night they were killed. Sanborn argued Harrison had the right to protect the property he legally owned, which included the backpack, money and hat.

“The state wants you to believe that it’s really Chris’ fault Gardner and Hart didn’t survive their crimes, that Chris chose,” Sanborn said. “He didn’t choose the time; he didn’t choose the place; he didn’t choose to get robbed. He chose to use the force that the law allows him.”

The jury will have the option to find Harrison guilty of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, if it finds the defendant “was seriously provoked by Hart and Gardner but not allowed to defend himself” or if it finds Harrison “believed he was justified in the use of deadly force but that belief was unreasonable,” Sanborn said.