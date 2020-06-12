Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Harrison murder trial

BLOOMINGTON — Jury deliberations will resume Monday in the murder trial for a Normal man who claims he acted in self-defense when he repeatedly shot two men after they robbed him in April 2018 at his Normal apartment building.
Closing arguments ended the trial Friday for 20-year-old Christopher Harrison, who is charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting of Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart Jr., 19, on April 25, 2018.
“He acted as judge; he acted as jury. In fact he acted as judge and imposed sentence,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve in his rebuttal to closing arguments from the defense. “He killed them and he didn’t have to.”
Harrison’s attorney Kevin Sanborn said the defendant was justified in his use of deadly force as self-defense when he fired on Gardner and Hart after they committed armed robbery.
“This case comes down to one question: Is one safe in their home or building?” Sanborn said.
Horve said the case ultimately was about drugs, guns and money, repeating the phrase used in opening statements.
Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight, all on the backs of their bodies, Horve said. In total, 27 shots were fired.
The two victims were found near the bottom of a staircase on the ground floor just inside a Lancaster Heights apartment building. Harrison lived on the second floor of the building.
On Tuesday, Harrison’s older brother testified he saw the defendant chase Gardner and Hart out of the apartment holding “a very large gun,” later identified as an AR-15 rifle.
Horve told the jury self-defense ended at Harrison’s front door and he was not in a “kill or be killed” situation.
“There is no evidence that they were a threat to him or a danger to him,” he said. “Running away, these shots are unreasonable, unnecessary to protect yourself.”
Horve said anyone who watches Harrison’s Snapchat videos would know where he lived and where he kept his drugs, money and guns.
“He was proud of his drugs, money and guns. ...This is who the defendant wanted people to see him as,” Horve said Friday, replaying a video that showed Harrison holding an AR-15.
Evidence from the crime scene indicated the victims stole a gun, a backpack, money, a hat and drugs from Harrison on the night they were killed. Sanborn argued Harrison had the right to protect the property he legally owned, which included the backpack, money and hat.
“The state wants you to believe that it’s really Chris’ fault Gardner and Hart didn’t survive their crimes, that Chris chose,” Sanborn said. “He didn’t choose the time; he didn’t choose the place; he didn’t choose to get robbed. He chose to use the force that the law allows him.”
The jury will have the option to find Harrison guilty of second-degree murder instead of first-degree, if it finds the defendant “was seriously provoked by Hart and Gardner but not allowed to defend himself” or if it finds Harrison “believed he was justified in the use of deadly force but that belief was unreasonable,” Sanborn said.
After about 90 minutes of deliberations, the jury was sent home Friday night, concluding the fifth day of the trial.
Photos: Opening statements in the murder trial of Christopher Harrison
