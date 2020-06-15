Jury finds Harrison guilty in deaths of 2 Bloomington men

“Chris was happy to be exonerated of first-degree murder,” Sanborn said after the verdict was returned. “He was disappointed that he was found guilty of second-degree, given the circumstances that he was defending his life and his property in this particular case, but we are happy that the jury has rendered a just verdict in this case.”

Sanborn said he believes Harrison should have been exonerated of all murder charges, but he respects the jury’s verdict.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Jeff Horve and David Fitt declined to comment after the verdict was read.

Harrison’s bond was revoked and he was returned to the McLean County Jail until a sentencing hearing at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3.

At that hearing, Judge Casey Costigan is expected to rule on whether Harrison should be sentenced as a juvenile or an adult.

Harrison could be sentenced to a term in the Department of Corrections up to his 21st birthday if the case is in juvenile court. If he is sentenced as an adult, he could spend up to 40 years in the Department of Corrections, Sanborn said.