Jury finds Harrison guilty in deaths of 2 Bloomington men

BLOOMINGTON — Christopher Harrison has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the April 2018 shooting deaths of two Bloomington men.
A McLean County jury reached the verdict Monday morning after about 3½ hours of deliberations that began late Friday afternoon.
The 20-year-old Normal man was accused of killing Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart Jr., 19, on April 25, 2019, when Harrison was 17.
The defendant initially was charged with first-degree murder, but the jury was given the option to find him guilty of second-degree murder, if it found the defendant “was seriously provoked by Hart and Gardner but not allowed to defend himself” or if it found Harrison “believed he was justified in the use of deadly force but that belief was unreasonable,” Harrison’s attorney Kevin Sanborn said in his closing arguments.
“Chris was happy to be exonerated of first-degree murder,” Sanborn said after the verdict was returned. “He was disappointed that he was found guilty of second-degree, given the circumstances that he was defending his life and his property in this particular case, but we are happy that the jury has rendered a just verdict in this case.”
Sanborn said he believes Harrison should have been exonerated of all murder charges, but he respects the jury’s verdict.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Jeff Horve and David Fitt declined to comment after the verdict was read.
Harrison’s bond was revoked and he was returned to the McLean County Jail until a sentencing hearing at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
At that hearing, Judge Casey Costigan is expected to rule on whether Harrison should be sentenced as a juvenile or an adult.
Harrison could be sentenced to a term in the Department of Corrections up to his 21st birthday if the case is in juvenile court. If he is sentenced as an adult, he could spend up to 40 years in the Department of Corrections, Sanborn said.
“We believe, given his social history and everything else like that, that it should remain in juvenile court so we are hopeful that Judge Costigan rules that way,” he said.
Throughout the trial, Sanborn said the defendant was justified in his use of deadly force as self-defense when he fired on Gardner and Hart after they committed armed robbery.
Evidence from the crime scene indicated the victims went to Harrison’s apartment armed with a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and stole a gun, a backpack, money, a hat and drugs.
Gardner was struck by 13 bullets and Hart was struck by eight. Fitt said injuries to Gardner’s heart and Hart’s brain caused their deaths.
They were found near the bottom of a staircase on the ground floor just inside the Lancaster Heights apartment building. Harrison lived on the second floor of the building.
“They were dead before police could arrive,” Fitt said.
Harrison’s brother, Noah, said he said he saw the defendant chase Gardner and Hart out of their apartment holding “a very large gun,” later identified as an AR-15 rifle.
Based on text conversations that were read in court, Gardner and Hart knew Harrison because the defendant was a drug dealer.
Gardner and Harrison had made a previous drug deal and an arrangement for selling and later splitting the profits. Texts with Hart show Gardner planned to break their deal and keep everything.
In October, Harrison entered a guilty plea to weapons and drug charges brought against him during the investigation of the victims’ deaths.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification (FOID) card, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and two misdemeanor charges for illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID.
Sentencing for those charges has not been set.
