Jury seated for first Orchard Road murder trial
Police investigate the scene where Juan Nash was killed on April 3, 2019, in Bloomington. A trial is being held in the case. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a 19-year-old man accused in the April 2019 death of a Bloomington man.

Scotty Allen of Bloomington is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Juan Nash, who was killed in an apparent shootout in the 1200 block of Orchard Road. Allen is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action.

Nine women and three men were selected to sit on the jury for Allen’s trial, which is expected to last about one week. Two men were selected as alternate jurors.

Allen is one of three people accused in connection to Nash’s death on April 2, 2019. Because his attorney, Phil Finegan, asserted his right to a speedy trial, Allen will be tried separately from the other defendants of this case, Exodus Hebert, 19, of Bloomington, and Amari McNabb, 21, of Country Club Hills.

Allen was also struck by gunfire the night Nash died. He avoided arrest for a week with an active warrant for his arrest before turning himself into McLean County officials, police said. 

On April 2, neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and then squealing tires at around 9:50 p.m. during the incident. When they looked out, they saw someone lying in the street and someone bent over the victim, calling 911.

Nash was found unresponsive inside a vehicle that crashed into a parked car about two blocks from where the shots were fired, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This trial will begin about two months later than expected since proceedings at the McLean County Law and Justice Center were delayed and postponed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scotty Allen

Allen

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

