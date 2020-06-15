Jury seated for first Orchard Road murder trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a 19-year-old man accused in the April 2019 death of a Bloomington man.

Scotty Allen of Bloomington is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Juan Nash, who was killed in an apparent shootout in the 1200 block of Orchard Road. Allen is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action.

Nine women and three men were selected to sit on the jury for Allen’s trial, which is expected to last about one week. Two men were selected as alternate jurors.