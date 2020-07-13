Jury seated in Decatur man's Bloomington murder trial

BLOOMINGTON — Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a Decatur man accused in a December 2018 shooting death in Bloomington.
Three women and nine men were selected Monday to sit on the jury for 20-year-old Anthony Grampsas’s trial. One man and one woman were selected as alternate jurors.
Grampsas is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover who was fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street.
According to the bill of indictment, Grampsas’s two counts of first-degree murder are forcible felonies, involving home invasion and robbery, respectively. This indicates Grampsas is accused of committing the crime of home invasion which caused Dover’s death and the crime of robbery which caused the death.
He is one of three Decatur men who police believed to be involved with Dover’s death. His co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, also faces murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.
Eight charges were originally filed against Grampsas, but four of those were dropped before the jury selection process began Monday morning.
Prosecutors questioned potential jurors about any prejudice involving law enforcement, firearms and cannabis.
The 12 jurors and two alternates who ultimately were selected were told not to look into the case in any way, avoiding media accounts of the case and social media discussions, though they will not be sequestered for the trial.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Bonnie D. Bertam
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.