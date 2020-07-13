Jury seated in Decatur man's Bloomington murder trial

He is one of three Decatur men who police believed to be involved with Dover’s death. His co-defendant Tyjuan Bruce, 21, also faces murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.

A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.

Eight charges were originally filed against Grampsas, but four of those were dropped before the jury selection process began Monday morning.

Prosecutors questioned potential jurors about any prejudice involving law enforcement, firearms and cannabis.