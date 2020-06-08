Jury selected in 2 Bloomington-Normal murder trials; opening statements Tuesday

A plea agreement was not made for the weapons and drug charges, but three related charges were dropped after his plea was entered.

Leila Jackson, 24, is accused of fatally stabbing Quantez Brown in July 2018 during a dispute inside her Bloomington home.

In previous court appearances, Jackson’s attorneys have indicated she acted in self-defense after Brown allegedly threatened her.

Six men and six women were selected to sit on the jury for Jackson’s trial, also expected to last about one week. One man and one woman will act as alternate jurors.

Harrison's and Jackson's cases are the first to be tried since proceedings at the McLean County Law and Justice Center were delayed and postponed for the COVID-19 pandemic.