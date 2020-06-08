Jury selected in 2 Bloomington-Normal murder trials; opening statements Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in two unrelated murder trials in which defense attorneys are expected to argue the defendants acted in self-defense.
Christopher Harrison, 20, of Normal faces six counts of murder in the deaths of Joseph Gardner, 20, and Reginald Hart Jr., 19, both of Bloomington, who were shot more than 20 times in April 2018 in the entryway of an apartment building along East College Avenue in Normal.
Nine men and three women were selected to sit on the jury for Harrison’s trial, which is expected to last about one week. Two women were selected as alternate jurors.
Defense attorney Kevin Sanborn, who previously said he would use the self-defense argument, asked potential jurors Monday about their gun use and their opinions of the use of deadly force in self-defense.
In October, Harrison pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification (FOID) card, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and two misdemeanor charges for illegal possession of ammunition without a FOID.
A plea agreement was not made for the weapons and drug charges, but three related charges were dropped after his plea was entered.
Leila Jackson, 24, is accused of fatally stabbing Quantez Brown in July 2018 during a dispute inside her Bloomington home.
In previous court appearances, Jackson’s attorneys have indicated she acted in self-defense after Brown allegedly threatened her.
Six men and six women were selected to sit on the jury for Jackson’s trial, also expected to last about one week. One man and one woman will act as alternate jurors.
Harrison's and Jackson's cases are the first to be tried since proceedings at the McLean County Law and Justice Center were delayed and postponed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I couldn’t be prouder of our staff who have prepared so many murder cases to be tried during these unconventional times. It doesn’t appear McLean County has ever had three murder cases tried during one jury calendar, let alone in nontraditional courtroom settings that mandate and allow for social distancing," said State's Attorney Don Knapp. "While not ideal for the state, defense, judiciary or jurors, it is time to move cases forward and we look forward to that challenge."
McLean County Jail mugshots
Deangelo Glass
Jordan Gilliam
Micah Pacquette
Christopher Knotts
Matthew Gilliam
Darrius Robinson
Kintrell Williams
Donald Jackson
Kaylia Washington
Joseph D. Matthews
Charles Foster
Jessica Mills
Angel Hicks
Travis Blake
Ian Price
Roosevelt Woods
Lance Monden
Maya Pizano
Kenleia Sims
Stephanie Lancaster
Tamika Foster
Marshall R. Blanchard
Craig Daniel Swallow
Abigail Wingler
Grace Taylor
Emma Shomper
Demario Dunae
Andrew Stanley
Brian Burnett
Jordan Reiss
Kalin Griffin
Sean Greenhalgh
Scott Linski
Bradley Carnahan
Thomas Kelly Benge
Chrystyan Aken
Brandon McDuffie
Shaun Kink
Harold Dowling
Jarrod Williams
Dewon Griffin
Richard Rountree
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.