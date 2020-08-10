Jury selection to continue Tuesday in Bloomington arena trial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Four jurors were seated Monday in the trial for the president of Central Illinois Arena Management accused of mishandling money while he managed the city-owned arena then known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

Prosecutors will pursue 34 criminal charges against John Y. Butler, 60, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the arena, which is now under different management as Grossinger Motors Arena.

Ten charges were dismissed before the jury selection process began Monday morning.