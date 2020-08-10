Jury selection to continue Tuesday in Bloomington arena trial

BLOOMINGTON — Four jurors were seated Monday in the trial for the president of Central Illinois Arena Management accused of mishandling money while he managed the city-owned arena then known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.
Prosecutors will pursue 34 criminal charges against John Y. Butler, 60, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the arena, which is now under different management as Grossinger Motors Arena.
Ten charges were dismissed before the jury selection process began Monday morning.
Jury selection will resume Tuesday and opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday.
Butler’s trial is expected to last three weeks with the first evidence to be presented Wednesday after opening statements.
