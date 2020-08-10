You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury selection to continue Tuesday in Bloomington arena trial
0 comments
alert top story

Jury selection to continue Tuesday in Bloomington arena trial

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Four jurors were seated Monday in the trial for the president of Central Illinois Arena Management accused of mishandling money while he managed the city-owned arena then known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

Prosecutors will pursue 34 criminal charges against John Y. Butler, 60, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the arena, which is now under different management as Grossinger Motors Arena.

Ten charges were dismissed before the jury selection process began Monday morning.

Jury selection will resume Tuesday and opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday.

Butler’s trial is expected to last three weeks with the first evidence to be presented Wednesday after opening statements.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

 

John Y. Butler

Butler 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News