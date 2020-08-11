You are the owner of this article.
Jury sent home: Trial delayed for former Bloomington arena president
alert top story

Jury sent home: Trial delayed for former Bloomington arena president

Former city arena managers charged

John Y. Butler, owner of Central Illinois Arena Management, appears in court in September 2017 on theft, fraud and other charges at the McLean County Law and Justice Center, Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The jury selection process was halted Tuesday when the trial for the president of Central Illinois Arena Management was postponed for a later date.

State's Attorney Don Knapp confirmed the trial was continued until September, which is at least the third delay in John Y. Butler’s trial. 

Butler, 60, currently faces more than 30 criminal charges, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the city-owned arena, then known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

Knapp declined to elaborate on the reason for the delay, citing judicial rules about commenting on active cases. 

Butler's attorney, Steven Beckett, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. 

Jury selection began Monday and opening statements were expected to begin Wednesday in the three-week trial.

The potential jurors who reported to the courthouse were sent home before noon Tuesday, a courthouse administrator said.

A hearing in Butler’s case will be held Sept. 9.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

