Jury sent home: Trial delayed for former Bloomington arena president

BLOOMINGTON — The jury selection process was halted Tuesday when the trial for the president of Central Illinois Arena Management was postponed for a later date.

State's Attorney Don Knapp confirmed the trial was continued until September, which is at least the third delay in John Y. Butler’s trial.