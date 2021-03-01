Kansas motorist found with a pound of oxycodone during traffic stop, McLean County prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – A Kansas man is in McLean County jail custody on a pair of drug charges.

Irving C. Rodriquez, 25, of Newton, Kansas., was pulled over Saturday by a state trooper on northbound Interstate55 in Towanda and consented to a K-9 search, which led to authorities recovering a sealed bag containing about 690 grams of oxycodone, prosecutors said Monday in a probable cause statement.

Rodriquez is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (class X felony) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (class 1 felony).

He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

