Kyle Brestan sentenced to 60 years in 'exceptionally brutal' Bloomington stabbing death
breaking top story
COURTS

Kyle Brestan sentenced to 60 years in 'exceptionally brutal' Bloomington stabbing death

Kyle Brestan listens as Judge Casey Costigan polls the jury Dec. 18 after being found guilty in the May 2017 murder of Shannon Hastings. He was sentenced on Monday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a 27-year-old Shannon Hastings was sentenced Monday afternoon to 60 years in prison.

Kyle Brestan, 35, was found guilty in December of killing Hastings, who was found in a west-side motel with 105 stab wounds.

“The phrase and terms ‘exceptionally brutal,’ ‘heinous’ and ‘wanton cruelty’ — those words don’t even begin to describe the defendant and what he did to Shannon Hastings,” said First Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon at the sentencing hearing Monday.

When Brestan was found guilty of her murder, the McLean County jury also found that the act was “accompanied by exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty,” according to the verdict form.

Rigdon asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Brestan to life in prison.

Hastings’ mother Cheryl Hastings gave a victim impact statement in court and told Brestan she and her family will never be the same because of his actions.

“We all have a life sentence now due to the hands of him — that monster. In exchange, I’m begging you for a life sentence,” she said, directing her comments to Costigan.

Before the sentencing, Brestan’s attorney Stephanie Wong filed a motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict for a new trial and listed aspects of the state’s case against Brestan where she saw holes and contradictory evidence.

Costigan denied the motion and said the evidence was all “made abundantly clear to the jury.”

In November, Brestan was sentenced to 36 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography, evidence for which was discovered during the Bloomington Police Department’s investigation into Hastings’ death.

The 60-year sentence must be served in its entirety after his first sentence.

Wong said any sentence above 25 years is “a de facto life sentence for Kyle. I would argue, your honor, that there are too many unknowns in this case, too many questions that are left unanswered in this case.”

The range for sentencing in this case was from 20 years to natural life in prison. Wong asked that Brestan’s sentence be on the lower end of that range.

“I am not sure exactly what happened in that Econo Lodge motel room the morning that this incident took place, but whatever happened in that room did not justify the death sentence that was imposed on Ms. Hastings,” Costigan said before giving his sentence.

After the sentencing, Hastings’s sister Michelle Hastings said she and her family were glad to hear the length of Brestan’s sentence.

“If it wasn’t natural life, what he has he’ll be in there forever, so we’re very happy with that,” she said. “I will never be healed, but this will definitely help knowing he’ll never do this to somebody else.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

