Kyle Brestan sentenced to 60 years in 'exceptionally brutal' Bloomington stabbing death

The 60-year sentence must be served in its entirety after his first sentence.

Wong said any sentence above 25 years is “a de facto life sentence for Kyle. I would argue, your honor, that there are too many unknowns in this case, too many questions that are left unanswered in this case.”

The range for sentencing in this case was from 20 years to natural life in prison. Wong asked that Brestan’s sentence be on the lower end of that range.

“I am not sure exactly what happened in that Econo Lodge motel room the morning that this incident took place, but whatever happened in that room did not justify the death sentence that was imposed on Ms. Hastings,” Costigan said before giving his sentence.

After the sentencing, Hastings’s sister Michelle Hastings said she and her family were glad to hear the length of Brestan’s sentence.

“If it wasn’t natural life, what he has he’ll be in there forever, so we’re very happy with that,” she said. “I will never be healed, but this will definitely help knowing he’ll never do this to somebody else.”

