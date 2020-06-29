Kyle Brestan sentenced to 60 years in 'exceptionally brutal' Bloomington stabbing death

“The phrase and terms ‘exceptionally brutal,’ ‘heinous’ and ‘wanton cruelty’ — those words don’t even begin to describe the defendant and what he did to Shannon Hastings,” said First Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon at the sentencing hearing Monday.
When Brestan was found guilty of her murder, the McLean County jury also found that the act was “accompanied by exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty,” according to the verdict form.
Rigdon asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Brestan to life in prison.
Hastings’ mother Cheryl Hastings gave a victim impact statement in court and told Brestan she and her family will never be the same because of his actions.
“We all have a life sentence now due to the hands of him — that monster. In exchange, I’m begging you for a life sentence,” she said, directing her comments to Costigan.
Costigan denied the motion and said the evidence was all “made abundantly clear to the jury.”
In November, Brestan was sentenced to 36 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography, evidence for which was discovered during the Bloomington Police Department’s investigation into Hastings’ death.
The 60-year sentence must be served in its entirety after his first sentence.
Wong said any sentence above 25 years is “a de facto life sentence for Kyle. I would argue, your honor, that there are too many unknowns in this case, too many questions that are left unanswered in this case.”
The range for sentencing in this case was from 20 years to natural life in prison. Wong asked that Brestan’s sentence be on the lower end of that range.
“I am not sure exactly what happened in that Econo Lodge motel room the morning that this incident took place, but whatever happened in that room did not justify the death sentence that was imposed on Ms. Hastings,” Costigan said before giving his sentence.
After the sentencing, Hastings’s sister Michelle Hastings said she and her family were glad to hear the length of Brestan’s sentence.
“If it wasn’t natural life, what he has he’ll be in there forever, so we’re very happy with that,” she said. “I will never be healed, but this will definitely help knowing he’ll never do this to somebody else.”
Photos: Kyle Brestan goes on trial for murder of Shannon Hastings
121819-blm-loc-7brestan
With malice
121819-blm-loc-2brestan
121819-blm-loc-3brestan
121819-blm-loc-4brestan
121819-blm-loc-5brestan
121819-blm-loc-6brestan
121819-blm-loc-8brestan
121819-blm-loc-9brestan
121819-blm-loc-10brestan
121819-blm-loc-11brestan
121819-blm-loc-12brestan
121819-blm-loc-13brestan
121119-blm-loc-1brestan
121119-blm-loc-2brestan
Her baby, lost
121119-blm-loc-4brestan
121119-blm-loc-6brestan
121119-blm-loc-7brestan
121119-blm-loc-9brestan
121119-blm-loc-5brestan
121119-blm-loc-8brestan
121119-blm-loc-10brestan
+1
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.