Lawsuit: Bloomington woman says McLean County jail violated son's rights

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman is demanding a jury trial in federal court for her 25-year-old son, saying the McLean County Sheriff’s Office violated his Fourth Amendment right during his two-day 2019 jail stay.

Eighteen of the 25 named defendants also have demanded a jury trial, according to a written response to the lawsuit by Bloomington lawyer Carrie Haas.

Haas represents McLean County, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jon Sandage, 10 other McLean County Sheriff’s Office employees and five Cook County Sheriff’s employees.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois by Latasha Rayford, guardian of LaVonte Rayford, also names four other McLean County Sheriff’s Office employees and three other Cook County Sheriff’s Office employees who do not show lawyer representation in court records.

Haas said McLean County has no comment on pending litigation.

LaVonte Rayford, 25, is epileptic and had three seizures at the McLean County jail June 27, 2019 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:57 p.m., court documents said. He was not taken to the hospital until after the third seizure when he fell to the floor and suffered an injury to his face and head, the written complaint said.

The lawsuit said McLean County jail staff failed to provide LaVonte Rayford with his seizure medications, which he received twice daily – once in the morning and at night.

In a filed response to the lawsuit dated June 28, Haas said McLean County, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and 16 other defendants “deny that they violated Mr. Rayford’s rights.”

“The defendants did not violate any clearly established constitutional right of which a reasonable person would have known, thus entitling them to qualified immunity,” Haas wrote.

Latasha Rayford is represented by Chicago lawyer Shawn Barnett.

A McLean County judge recently dismissed five aggravated battery charges against LaVonte Rayford after prosecutors were assured he was cooperating with his medical treatment. Latasha Rayford said the incidents that led to criminal charges were caused by the side effects he experienced from receiving improper medication for his epilepsy after he was wrongly diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

His charges were dropped about a year after an Illinois Human Rights Commission report found that McLean County jail staff did not provide LaVonte Rayford with two doses of his seizure medication.

The lawsuit seeks “compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, costs, and any other relief that is just.”

McLean County jail staff is accused of not contacting LaVonte Rayford’s physician to verify his medications. He missed his evening dose of medication the day he was booked, the lawsuit said.

The next day, Latasha Rayford contacted her son’s physician. The doctor sent the McLean County jail a list of medications LaVonte Rayford was prescribed, which jail staff received at about 10:45 a.m. June 27, 2019, the lawsuit said.

LaVonte Rayford was not provided his medication after that time and suffered a seizure at about 1:30 p.m., the lawsuit said.

He did not receive his medication until he arrived to the hospital after his third seizure, according to the lawsuit.

In their written response, the defendants admitted to receiving the doctor’s information that morning and that they did not give LaVonte Rayford any medication that day.

The complaint also claims that jail staff knew about LaVonte Rayford’s epilepsy and “medical problems” due to a jail booking three months earlier, which the defendants admitted to knowing he was a previous inmate and that “pre-existing medical problems had been noted.”

No hearing date has been set for the case yet.

