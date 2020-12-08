 Skip to main content
Lawyer in Breonna Taylor, George Floyd cases planning lawsuits in Rica Rountree death
BLOOMINGTON — Lawsuits against those believed to be involved with 8-year-old Rica Rountree's death — including the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services — are expected to be filed Wednesday.

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump, along with Rica's family and co-counselors Steven Levin, Andrew Thut and Julie Murphy, will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce lawsuits to be filed against DCFS, six agency employees, the state, Richard Rountree and Cynthia Baker

DCFS could not provide any comment on the expected lawsuits as of Tuesday evening, spokesman Bill McCaffrey said.

Crump has represented families in several high-profile cases, including Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor's mother, in white beside Attorney Ben Crump, left, speak in Louisville, Ky., after settlement was announced. The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's slaying by police thrust the Black woman's name to the forefront of a national reckoning on race, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday.(AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

Rica died on Jan. 26, 2019, of peritonitis from intestinal perforation after blunt force trauma, doctors said. During Baker’s trial last November, her daughter testified Baker kicked Rica twice in the stomach.

At the time of Rica’s death, Baker was dating the girl’s father, Richard Rountree, and filled a caretaker or stepparent role. Doctors testified Rica’s body was covered in scars, bruises and abrasions, which they said was evidence of prolonged child abuse.

Baker was sentenced to natural life in prison on Nov. 19, a year after she was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery.

Richard Rountree pleaded guilty in February to endangering the life or health of his daughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison for allowing Rica to be exposed to and failing to protect her from this ongoing physical child abuse

In a statement, Crump said, "DCFS caseworkers and supervisors, along with Rica's father and the father's girlfriend, violated Rica's constitutional rights by failing to stop repeated instances of abuse reported by the girl's mother and a school nurse."

Rica was included in the Illinois Office of the Inspector General’s annual DCFS report, released in January, which said 123 children died last year despite having prior contact to DCFS.

