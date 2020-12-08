Lawyer in Breonna Taylor, George Floyd cases planning lawsuits in Rica Rountree death

At the time of Rica’s death, Baker was dating the girl’s father, Richard Rountree, and filled a caretaker or stepparent role. Doctors testified Rica’s body was covered in scars, bruises and abrasions, which they said was evidence of prolonged child abuse.

Baker was sentenced to natural life in prison on Nov. 19, a year after she was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and three counts of domestic battery.

Richard Rountree pleaded guilty in February to endangering the life or health of his daughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison for allowing Rica to be exposed to and failing to protect her from this ongoing physical child abuse

In a statement, Crump said, "DCFS caseworkers and supervisors, along with Rica's father and the father's girlfriend, violated Rica's constitutional rights by failing to stop repeated instances of abuse reported by the girl's mother and a school nurse."