LeRoy man remains jailed for spitting on correctional officer, prosecutors say
LeRoy man remains jailed for spitting on correctional officer, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A LeRoy man remains in McLean County jail custody after spitting on a correctional officer, prosecutors said.

Brenden Cano, 22, is charged with aggravated battery, a class 2 felony.

Brenden Cano

Cano was seated in a common area without wearing a face mask, which is required because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A correctional officer directed him to return to his jail cell and Cano spat on the officer.

His bond was set at $535 and an arraignment is scheduled for April 2.

Cano was jailed in February on residential burglary charges.

